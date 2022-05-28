Eleven different matches were taped before this week’s episode of AEW “Rampage”.

Prior to this Friday’s live show, several matches for future episodes of AEW “Dark” took place, with notable stars like Johnny Elite, ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez, & Darby Allin competing.

As noted, John Morrison, changing his name to a fitting ‘Johnny Elite’, made his debut with AEW as the ‘joker’ in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals. He lost his debut match against Samoa Joe and hasn’t signed a long-term contract, but it’s a good sign that he’s continuing to work with AEW.

Thanks to “F4WOnline“, we have the full results from the show, seen below:

* John Silver, Evil Uno, & 10 defeated Peter Avalon, Serpentico, & Ryan Nemeth

* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Culter

* Anna Jay defeated a local talent

* House of Black defeated three local talents

* Riho, Skye Blue, & Yuka Sakazaki defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamante

* Death Triangle defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto)

* Mercedes Martinez defeated a local talent

* The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) defeated local talents

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Carly Bravo

* Jamie Hayter defeated a local talent

* Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen

AEW Dark airs on the AEW YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET every Tuesday. If you are interested in seeing results from the most recent episode of the show, they are available at this link.

