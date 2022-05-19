On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, former WWE star John Morrison made his debut with the company as the ‘joker’ in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals. Sticking with his tendency to create a fitting last name for the company he’s performing with, John changed his name to ‘Johnny Elite’ for the debut.

John Morrison re-signed with WWE in 2019 following an eight-year absence. He was paired with the Miz during that time, and the duo faced Bad Bunny and Damian Priest in a top match at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

On April 30, 2022, John Morrison returned to AAA for the first time since November 2017 at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey. Morrison pinned the AAA Cruiserweight Champion that night, which led to commentary hinting at a potential match with Laredo Kid for the title. Neither man is currently scheduled for a match at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana in June.

He also competed at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 in April, picking up a victory over Simon Gotch.

Keep up with our live coverage of AEW Dynamite at this link!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]