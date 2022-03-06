This afternoon Josh Barnett announced John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch for Bloodsport 8.

Barnett tweeted, “Done. We’re not here to avoid conflict but in fact, to enable it. Let’s see who walks off the #Bloodsport mat under their own power. John Hennigan vs Simon Gotch Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8″

Below is an updated lineup for Bloodsport 8:

* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

* Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

* Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai

* Alex Coughlin vs. Slade

Bloodsport 8 is part of GCW’s The Collective and will take place on March 31 at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Results of the last Bloodsport event are available here.

Done. We’re not here to avoid conflict but in fact, to enable it. Let’s see who walks off the #Bloodsport mat under their own power. John Hennigan vs Simon Gotch Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8 https://t.co/Oxu6te4H0s pic.twitter.com/9RPrV7Osj6 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 6, 2022

That’s throwing down the gauntlet if I’ve ever seen it. What say you @TheRealMorrison? https://t.co/Kexd5BsJCI — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 5, 2022

😎 @deviousjourney wants to add #JohnnyFuckinMorgue to my list of ring names? Sign him up. https://t.co/hTmORoelvO — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) March 6, 2022

