John Morrison has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 event.

Josh Barnett announced via Twitter, “A man whose exploits are known all over the world is tapping into his collegiate wrestling roots and showing a side of himself that’s never been seen before in Professional Wrestling. John Hennigan is coming to Josh Barnett’s: #Bloodsport 8″

Morrison returned to the ring on February 19, 2022, at AAA Rey de Reyes after being released by WWE in November 2021. At the event, he wrestled under the new name John Superstar.

John Morrison will be joining already announced Jon Moxley, JONAH, Timothy Thatcher, Marina Shafir, Janai Kai, Biff Busick, and Minoru Suzuki.

Bloodsport 8 is part of GCW’s The Collective and will take place on March 31 at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The event is streaming only on FITE. Results of last year’s event, Bloodsport 7, are available here.

Below is Josh Barnett’s announcement:

