GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 took place last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The main event saw Minoru Suzuki defeat Chris Dickinson by submission.
Josh Barnett also beat former NXT star Tiger Ruas (fka Arturo Ruas) via submission. Former NXT star Marina Shafir submitted newly signed Impact Wrestling star Masha Slamovich.
Below are the full results:
* Yoya defeated Starboy Charlie (knockout)
* Zeda Zhang defeated KZT (submission)
* Clark Connors defeated Royce Isaacs (submission)
* Erik Hammer defeated Bad Dude Tito (submission)
* Marina Shafir defeated Masha Slamovich (submission)
* JR Kratos defeated Calvin Tankman (knockout)
* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor defeated Alex Coughlin (submission)
* Davey Richards defeated Yuya Uemura (submission)
* Josh Barnett defeated Tiger Ruas (submission)
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Chris Dickinson (submission)
Professional wrestling is the highest form of art #bloodsport7 @GCWrestling_ @DirtyDickinson @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/4bmWICxL78
— Creamy (@CreamOvTheeCrop) October 23, 2021
Whoa! @AlexCoughlin93 did that s--t!! @FilthyTomLawlor is rocked. #Bloodsport7 pic.twitter.com/E2WnPPhmyG
— Pollo Del Mar – Twitch.tv/PolloDelMar (@TheGlamazonPDM) October 23, 2021
Marina Shafir makes her way to her first Bloodsport bout, this one is gonna be special, her and Masha here for violence #Bloodsport7 pic.twitter.com/1nH20BDP4S
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 23, 2021
some quick #BLOODSPORT7 shots. @GCWrestling_ and @JoshLBarnett did it again. more photos to come! pic.twitter.com/120T7ZUROn
— esther lin 🏳️🌈 (@allelbows) October 23, 2021
Watch @JoshLBarnett vs. @adrianjaoude in the #Bloodsport7 semi-main! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/ti7AsS8e48
— Pollo Del Mar – Twitch.tv/PolloDelMar (@TheGlamazonPDM) October 23, 2021