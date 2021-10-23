GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 took place last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The main event saw Minoru Suzuki defeat Chris Dickinson by submission.

Josh Barnett also beat former NXT star Tiger Ruas (fka Arturo Ruas) via submission. Former NXT star Marina Shafir submitted newly signed Impact Wrestling star Masha Slamovich.

Below are the full results:

* Yoya defeated Starboy Charlie (knockout)

* Zeda Zhang defeated KZT (submission)

* Clark Connors defeated Royce Isaacs (submission)

* Erik Hammer defeated Bad Dude Tito (submission)

* Marina Shafir defeated Masha Slamovich (submission)

* JR Kratos defeated Calvin Tankman (knockout)

* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor defeated Alex Coughlin (submission)

* Davey Richards defeated Yuya Uemura (submission)

* Josh Barnett defeated Tiger Ruas (submission)

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Chris Dickinson (submission)