John Morrison may now be Johnny Superstar, but that isn’t stopping him from continuing his winning ways now that he’s out of WWE. Making his second appearance for AAA following his loss to Hijo del Vikingo at Rey de Reyes, John Morrison and his partner, Impact star Taurus, were victorious at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, defeating the brother’s team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid and Jack Cartwheel.

The three-way tag match began with the reveal of Cartwheel, who turned out to be Laredo Kid’s surprise partner for the event. The all-action match included dives from all individuals, but was ultimately decided on a low blow, with Morrison kicking Laredo Kid low while the referee’s back was turned and then small packaged him for the win.

This is John Morrison’s first victory in AAA since November of 2017, and his fourth victory since his release from WWE. Though no match was announced, Morrison pinning the AAA Cruiserweight Champion was mentioned on commentary, hinting at a potential match with Laredo Kid for the title. Neither man is currently scheduled for a match at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana in June.

John Morrison’s victory is the latest occurrence on a newsworthy TripleMania event, which has already seen an appearance by Jeff Jarrett and victories for Ultimo Dragon and the AEW team of Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. The event is scheduled to be headlined by AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo and AEW star Rey Fenix, who will take on the Young Bucks.

