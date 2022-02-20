John Morrison can add another name to the list of ring names he has used over the course of his near twenty year career. The former WWE star wrestled his first match since being released from WWE in November of 2021 tonight at Lucha Libre AAA’s Rey de Reyes event, where he debuted the new name John Superstar.

Sadly for John Morrison/Superstar, the new name was not enough to win him back the AAA Mega Championship, a title he lost the last time he was in the promotion in 2018. Current AAA Mega Champion defeated Morrison in the main event to retain the title, the third successful defense for Vikingo since he won the title at TripleMania Regia in December.

The match, which was hampered by a rainstorm that had affected the entire Rey de Reyes event, featured a shocking closing sequence that saw Vikingo flip John Morrison off the top rope and onto the ropes, before then walking on the rain soaked ropes to hit Morrison with a Reverse Hurricanrana. Not satisfied, Vikingo then would hit John Morrison with an Inverted 450 Splash to seal the victory and retain the Mega Championship.

The rest of the Rey de Reyes card saw AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo defeat Dralistico in a singles match, despite interference from former Ring of Honor star Dragon Lee and top AAA star Psycho Clown defeating Bandido, Laredo Kid, Cibernetico and a returning Heavy Metal to win the Rey de Reyes tournament. John Morrison’s wife, Taya Valkyrie, also returned on this show, defeating Flammer, Keyra, Lady Maravilla and Lady Shani in a five way match. With the victory, Taya became the number one contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, held by Impact star Deonna Purrazzo.

