At AAA’s TripleMania Regia back in December, Taya Valkyire teased a return to the promotion, appearing via video to issue a challenge to AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo. Tonight at AAA Rey de Reyes, Taya made her official return to the promotion, introduced by long time friends and AEW stars the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo) before the live crowd in Veracruz.

After cutting a promo announcing her intentions to wrestle Purrazzo, Taya Valkyrie then proceeded to wrestle her first match in AAA since 2020, wrestling AAA stars Flammer, Keyra, Lady Maravilla and Lady Shani in a five way match. Taya would go on to pin Lady Shani to win the match and become the official number one contender for Purrazzo’s AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. No date was given for the match.

Whenever the match takes place, it will be the second time Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo have met in a high profile match. The two had previously fought at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV in January of 2021, where Purrazzo successfully defeated Taya to retain the Impact Knockout’s Championship. The match proved to be Taya’s last match in Impact before she joined WWE a month later; she would later be released from WWE in November.

While introducing Taya Valkyrie, Fenix revealed that he would be unable to compete on Rey de Reyes tonight, as he is still recovering from an injury suffered in AEW last month. He promised fans he would be returning soon. Fenix was scheduled to team with Penta (under the name Pentagon Jr.) against the former Ring of Honor star Dragon Lee and former CMLL star Dralistico later in the show.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]