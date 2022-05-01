Even Jeff Jarrett is getting in on the Lucha Libre AAA action. The WWE Hall of Famer, who returned to AAA earlier this month at AAA’s WrestleCon event during WrestleMania weekend, made an appearance tonight at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, interrupting a segment honoring legend Latin Lover.

Best known for his career in AAA and his appearance in the Academy Award-winning film Roma, Lover was being presented with a lifetime achievement award from AAA president Dorian Roldan when Jeff Jarrett, accompanied by his wife Karen Jarrett and AAA luchador Rey Escorpion, who aligned with Jarrett for the evening due to Jarrett’s La Empresa stable not appearing at TripleMania. Double J proceeded to insult Latin Lover until Lover attacked, leading to Jarrett and Escorpion double-teaming him.

Ultimately Jarrett’s plan was thwarted by a returning Vampiro. The former WCW star, Lucha Underground commentator, and lucha libre legend made his first appearance in AAA since 2019, running down to the ring to help Lover fight Jeff Jarrett and Escorpion off. Lover cut a promo on Jarrett after, though it’s unclear whether it was to set up a future match or not.

Jeff Jarrett’s AAA appearance is the latest in a TripleMania chock full of news. The show opened with Ultimo Dragon defeating Penta Oscuro in singles action, followed by AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti winning the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships. Before the broadcast of the show, MLW star Microman would become the smallest luchador ever to win Copa TripleMania.

