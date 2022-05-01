Lucha Libre AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Monterrey event will officially start airing at 9, but things are already underway in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, as the promotion ran their Copa TripleMania match before the broadcast. And the winner was none other than a luchador who has appeared frequently on MLW programming this year.

The winner of Copa TripleMania was none other than Microman, the 3’3 mini star. He would ultimately outlast Heavy Metal, Faby Apache, Willie Mack, Charly Manson, Toscano, Diva Savalje, Jessy, La Hiedra, and Lady Shani to take home the trophy.

The match featured the return of several former AAA stars, most notably Manson, who was a top star for the promotion from the late 90s until 2011 when he was forced out of the ring following a prison sentence. Upon his release in 2015, he would work the Mexican independent circuit and CMLL. Toscano, also known as Tarzan Boy, returned to AAA for the first time since 2012.

In the end neither was a match for Microman, the former CMLL star who joined AAA in late 2021 as the reluctant mascot for the rudo (heel) stable La Empresa. He has also worked four matches for MLW as an underdog babyface. He overcame Faby Apache and Heavy Metal to ultimately pull out the match.

