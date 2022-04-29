Tonight’s MLW Intimidation Games emanated from Gilley’s Live in Dallas, Texas as Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski welcomes us to the show.

Microman, Aramis, and KC Navarro w/MSL vs. Arez, Mini Abismo Negro and Gino Medina w/Gangrel In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Aramis and Gino Medina will start things off. Medina is playing mind games with Aramis. Arez and Navarro are tagged in. Navarro drops down on the canvas. Navarro leapfrogs over Arez. Arez lunges over Navarro. Navarro ducks a clothesline from Arez. Navarro slips over Arez’s back. Navarro goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Arez lands back on his feet. Navarro denies The Block DDT. Navarro goes into the lateral press for a one count. Arez sweeps out the legs of Navarro. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Aramis and Medina are tagged in. Medina with a shoulder tackle. Aramis drops down on the canvas. Medina takes a walk around the ringside area. Medina seems to be disinterested. Microman and Negro are tagged in. Negro drops Microman with The Big Boot. Negro repeatedly stomps on Microman’s chest. Micro sends Negro into the ropes. Microman blocks a boot from Negro. Microman with a straight right hand. Microman dropkicks the left knee of Negro. Micorman with a low dropkick. Microman plays to the crowd. Negro tags in Medina. Aramis tees off on Medina. Medina reverses out of the irish whip from Aramis. Aramis slides under Navarro. Aramis with a Headscissors Takeover. Aramis lands The Suicide Dive. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas.

Arez shoves Microman into the turnbuckles. Double Vertical Suplex. Arez with a cocky cover for a one count. Negro slaps Microman in the chest. Negro kicks Microman in the back. Assisted GutBuster. Medina and Arez gangs up on Microman. Negro inadvertently kicks Arez in the face. Microman walks under Medina. Navarro with a Double Dropkick. Medina threatens to throw Microman out of the ring. Aramis and Navarro kicks out the legs of Arez. Navarro with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aramis with a Headscissors Takeover. Assisted Crossbody Block to the outside. Stereo SomerSault Planchas. Navarro rolls Negro back into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Negro with a Spinning Back Kick. Negro sends Navarro into the ropes. Negro leapfrogs over Navarro. Negro dropkicks Navarro. Negro hits The Tiger Driver. Negro with The LionSault for a two count. Microman tells Negro to get up. Microman with two deep arm-drags. Negro puts Microman on the middle turnbuckle. Negro with an overhand chop. Microman kicks Negro in the face. Microman HeadButts Negro. Microman with an inside cradle for a two count. Microman with clubbing hamstring kicks. Gangrel runs interference. Arez kicks Microman in the back. Arez with an Elevated BackBreaker. Aramis with a Spinning Back Kick.

Arez reverses out of the irish whip from Aramis. Aramis with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Arez goes for The Sunset Flip, but Aramis lands back on his feet. Arez avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Aramis stomps on Arez’s back. Aramis kicks Arez in the face. Aramis with a Double Foot Stomp. Aramis with forearm shivers. Aramis transitions into a corner mount. Medina hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Navarro ducks a clothesline from Medina. Navarro drops Medina with The Spinning DDT. Negro with a basement dropkick. Negro whips Navarro across the ring. Navarro ducks a clothesline from Negro. Navarro clotheslines Negro. Navarro with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Arez drills Navarro with The BrainBuster. Double Toe Kick. Arez and Medina puts Aramis on the top turnbuckle. Microman delivers The Tower Of Doom. Microman connects with The X-Factor. Microman with a double arm-drag on the floor. Aramis SuperKicks Medina. Aramis with The Spinning Heel Kick. Medina fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Medina with a Running Enzuigiri. Medina plants Aramis with The Modified FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Medina rips off Aramis’ mask.

Winner: Arez, Mini Abismo Negro and Gino Medina via Pinfall

– MLW will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary in June.

– Myron Reed issued out an open challenge for his masked attacker.

– Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas gets into a backstage brawl with Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka.

– Next week, Richard Holliday will battle Davey Richards.

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger In A Triple Threat Match For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday joins the commentary team for this match. Hammerstone attacks Holliday before the bell rings. Holliday heads to the backstage area. Krugger is throwing haymakers at Hammerstone. Fatu hits The Fosbury Flop. Fatu rolls Krugger back into the ring. Krugger side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Krugger with The Body Avalanche. Krugger sends Fatu to the corner. Krugger with another Body Avalanche. Krugger drops Fatu with The Big Boot. Krugger kicks Hammerstone off the ring apron. Fatu uppercuts Krugger. Krugger responds with The SpineBuster. Krugger attacks Fatu with the CONTRA flag. Fatu SuperKicks Krugger. Hammerston with The Pump Kick. Krugger refuses to go down. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination. That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Hammerstone ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Hammerstone kicks Fatu in the gut. Hammerstone denies The Samoan Drop. Hammerstone sends Fatu to the corner. Fatu decks Hammerstone with a back elbow smash. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fatu with The Uranage Slam. Fatu follows that with a Handspring MoonSault for a two count.

Krugger with a Double Chokeslam. Krugger poses for the crowd. Krugger lands The Stage Dive. Krugger whips Hammerstone into the steel barricade. Hammerstone attacks the midsection of Krugger. Krugger and Hammerstone are brawling around the ringside area. Krugger drops Hammerstone with The Face Plant for a two count. Krugger transitions into a ground and pound attack. Krugger hits The Jack Hammer for a one count. Hammerstone hulks up. Hammerstone blocks The Chokeslam. Hammerstone repeatedly drives Krugger back first into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone with Two Powerslams. Hammerstone shakes the ropes. Krugger sends Hammerstone to the corner. Hammerstone side steps Krugger into the turnbuckles. Krugger launches Hammerstone over the top rope. Hammerstone with an Apron Enzuigiri. Krugger uppercuts Hammerstone. Krugger with an Avalanche Fallaway Slam. Fatu lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count.

Uppercut Exchange. Hammerstone with a Double Missile Dropkick. Hammerstone drops Fatu with The TKO for a two count. Fatu responds with a Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu blasts Krugger with a Massive Chair Shot. Fatu with a Running Hip Attack. Fatu puts a chair in front of Hammerstone’s face. Fatu lands The VanTerminator for a two count. Krugger kicks Fatu out of the ring. Krugger brings a foreign object into the ring. Hammerstone delivers the low blow. Hammerstone with a Running Boot. Hammerstone puts a board in the corner. Short-Arm Reversal by Krugger. Krugger with The Chokeslam BackBreaker for a two count. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Holliday kicks Hammerstone in the face. Holliday connects with The 2008. Fatu lands The MoonSault. Fatu is trying to wake up the referee. Fatu hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fatu Spears Krugger through the board. Hammerstone kicks Krugger in the gut. Hammerstone plants Krugger with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, we see Bestia 666 attacking Fatu in the backstage area. He’s the latest henchman for Cesar Duran.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

