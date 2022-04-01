Jeff Jarrett has returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the conclusion of last night’s AAA Invading WrestleCon event, Double J, alongside wife Karen Jarrett, returned to the promotion to attack top AAA star Psycho Clown, following Psycho’s winner over Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus.

Jeff Jarrett then revealed he had been funding the heel stable La Empresa, a group consisting of Puma King, Sam Adonis, DMT Azul (who was not at the event) and MLW/GCW star Gringo Loco; the stable assisted Jarrett in the attack. He further announced that he and his wife were here to stay in the promotion, indicating more appearances down the road.

This was Jeff Jarrett’s first appearance in AAA since 2019, and Karen Jarrett’s first wrestling appearance in several years. In his last run with the company, Jarrett captured the AAA Mega Championship for the second time, defeating Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rey Mysterio to win the title at AAA Verano de Escandalo 2018. He held the title until TripleMania XXVI, where he was defeated by current AEW star Rey Fenix in a four way match also featuring AEW star Brian Cage and Impact star Rich Swann.

Jeff Jarrett’s return to AAA comes only a few months after his return to the ring following the end to his tenure in WWE as a producer. He made several appearances for GCW, ultimately culminating in him defeating Effy at The Wrld On GCW in the Hammerstein Ballroom. Last night marked the first appearance from Jeff Jarrett at a wrestling event since that event.

In addition to Jeff Jarrett’s AAA homecoming, the AAA WrestleCon event saw Impact Wrestling star Laredo Kid successfully defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Bandido and Flamita in three way action. The show also saw appearances from former WWE star Taya and MLW star Microman, who were victorious with Nino Hamburguesa against La Hiedra, Mini Abismo Negro and Rey Escorpion in trios action.

