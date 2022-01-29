On the latest episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed his recent match at The Wrld On GCW against Effy with host Conrad Thompson. Jeff Jarrett emerged victorious over Effy at the event and he took a victory lap, claiming he taught Effy a lesson. He also put over Effy, calling him the most marketable member of the GCW roster.

“Effy comes to the ring to Elton John’s, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,'” Jarrett said. “The vibe. I’m talking about everybody in the building was standing, singing. And look, I’ve been in the ring with AJ Styles when they knew every word to ‘I am, I am.’ And obviously, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ is a different song. But still, the vibe. Effy and I [were at odds] going in last night, but he is the most marketable talent on the Game Changer roster.

“He connects with the audience. He’s not a seasoned vet, and I don’t know his complete body of work, but he knows what he’s doing in the ring. He knows how to connect with the audience. I can’t tell you how impressed from a promoter, booker, marketer point of view I am from that side of it.”

Thompson quickly asked Jeff Jarrett what was next for him following his win over Effy. Double J revealed fans at the Hammerstein Ballroom had asked him the same thing after the show, and he teased to them, and Thompson, something big coming up.

“TBD,” Jarrett said. “The old TBD. We’re going to see how it rolls. I’ll say, as I left the building last night, some guys came up. I’ll just say they were like, ‘what’s next for you?’ and I said, ‘there are some things probably better left unsaid.’ And the guy just kind of looked at me and says, ‘alright, where are you going?’ And I said, ‘I’m certainly not going to tell you.’ We’ll just leave it at that, Conrad. I’m excited. I’m excited about where the old ‘Last Outlaw’ is headed.”

