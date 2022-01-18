WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy is now official for The Wrld On GCW.

The feud between Double J and Double F began at GCW’s Die 4 This event a few weeks back, where Jarrett made his GCW debut to interrupt a “State of Effy” speech, attacking Effy with his guitar. After a few words on social media between the two, Jarrett then appeared at GCW’s Say What You Will event this past weekend, and attacked Effy’s partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.

Effy challenged Jarrett to a match earlier this afternoon, as seen in the Twitter video below, and now the challenge has been accepted as GCW confirmed the match this evening.

GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view will be held this Sunday, January 23 from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Below is the updated card, along with related tweets:

GCW World Title Match
Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match
Participants TBA
Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match
Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

