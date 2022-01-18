WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy is now official for The Wrld On GCW.

The feud between Double J and Double F began at GCW’s Die 4 This event a few weeks back, where Jarrett made his GCW debut to interrupt a “State of Effy” speech, attacking Effy with his guitar. After a few words on social media between the two, Jarrett then appeared at GCW’s Say What You Will event this past weekend, and attacked Effy’s partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.

Effy challenged Jarrett to a match earlier this afternoon, as seen in the Twitter video below, and now the challenge has been accepted as GCW confirmed the match this evening.

GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view will be held this Sunday, January 23 from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Below is the updated card, along with related tweets:

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

HUGE UPDATE FROM DOUBLE F Dear Double J,

Come find out face to face.@GCWrestling_ @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/lVctEWzUY3 — EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 17, 2022

… When the man comes around…

…The hairs on your arm will stand up…

…At the terror in each sip and in each sup…

…Will you partake of that last offered cup?…

…Or disappear into the potter's ground…

… When the man comes around… https://t.co/454mwZJep3 pic.twitter.com/zBqPINUaoA — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) January 17, 2022

"If you step foot into The Hammerstein Ballroom… you're stepping in to MY WORLD…"#TheWrldOnGCWpic.twitter.com/QuqodchRt2 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 17, 2022

