Game Changer Wrestling made its way to the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL last night for their Say You Will event. The card featured popular indie stars like The Briscoe Brothers defending their GCW Tag Team Titles, Kylie Rae, and the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett also made another appearance in GCW, attacking Effy’s tag team partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.

You can see the full results below:

6-Way Scramble Match

Gringo Loco defeated Nick Wayne, Alex Zayne, Ninja Mack, Dark Sheik, & Dante Leon

Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Blake Christian defeated Bandido

ROH World Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated 2 Cold Scorpio

GCW Extreme Championship

AJ Gray defeated PCO (c) (Title Change)

Ricky Morton defeated Matt Cardona

Allie Katch defeated Kylie Rae

GCW Tag Team Championships

The Briscoe Brothers (c) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

Markus Cane Tribute Match

Jimmy Lloyd def. Alex Colon & “Spyder” Nate Webb

You can see images from GCW Say You Will below:

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT ALLIE NOT MY ALLIE KATCH …. DOUBLE J GO TO HELL 💔😭#GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/KyIM1IUtCS — Nightmare Design (@HeelDesign_) January 16, 2022

