Game Changer Wrestling made its way to the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL last night for their Say You Will event. The card featured popular indie stars like The Briscoe Brothers defending their GCW Tag Team Titles, Kylie Rae, and the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett also made another appearance in GCW, attacking Effy’s tag team partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.
You can see the full results below:
6-Way Scramble Match
Gringo Loco defeated Nick Wayne, Alex Zayne, Ninja Mack, Dark Sheik, & Dante Leon
Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Blake Christian defeated Bandido
ROH World Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated 2 Cold Scorpio
GCW Extreme Championship
AJ Gray defeated PCO (c) (Title Change)
Ricky Morton defeated Matt Cardona
Allie Katch defeated Kylie Rae
GCW Tag Team Championships
The Briscoe Brothers (c) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
Markus Cane Tribute Match
Jimmy Lloyd def. Alex Colon & “Spyder” Nate Webb
You can see images from GCW Say You Will below:
Speedball went NUTS@Tony_Deppen @SpeedballBailey #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/QiAhI3ujau
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
Okay Blake Christian. We see you. #GCWSayYouWill @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/K2gMBnSsEB
— Masked & Vaxxedhausen (@FTRHayabusa) January 16, 2022
Bandido is just Amazing! #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/EntcEcnd3n
— Miguel Rodriguez (@miguel_____14) January 16, 2022
Big Splash #GCWSayYouWill @ThrashJustice pic.twitter.com/Bc8lLF88n1
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) January 16, 2022
Noooooooo #GCWSayYouWill #SayYouWONT @TheMattCardona @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/gtFALnRgWY
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
This is why @TheMattCardona is my hero #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/ge6rEhlYRn
— Matt (@DisserTatt) January 16, 2022
Same energy#GCWSayYouWill @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/0Oihnfvqde
— Matt (@DisserTatt) January 16, 2022
A sign of respect from @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen……………………. NOT!#GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/kblqWubWPP
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
The sweetest F--K YOU ever@IamKylieRae #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/MSkWsXEaQ2
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT ALLIE NOT MY ALLIE KATCH …. DOUBLE J GO TO HELL 💔😭#GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/KyIM1IUtCS
— Nightmare Design (@HeelDesign_) January 16, 2022
AND NEWWWWWWWW #GCWSayYouWill @RichHomieJuice pic.twitter.com/5wFlOKxlsd
— 🎬Pink Lady Takes Manhattan🌃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 16, 2022
AYO. This s--t is outstanding.#GCWSayYouWill @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/DXJ0jIrkIF
— Masked & Vaxxedhausen (@FTRHayabusa) January 16, 2022
