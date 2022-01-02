WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise debut at last night’s Game Changer Wrestling’s Die 4 This show in Atlantic City, NJ. The pro wrestling veteran appeared, attacking Effy and destroying him with a guitar to the head to set up a future grudge match.

It was reported in July 2021 that Jarrett was released from WWE along with other budget cuts made at the time. Jeff Jarrett, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, was hired to work as a producer, but in March 2019, he was promoted to the creative team.

It was also determined last night who will be the new #1 contender for Jon Moxley’s GCW World Championship upon his return to the promotion. Homicide won the Do or Die Rumble to earn his spot to challenge for Moxley’s title at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Homicide made his intentions clear as soon as he grabbed the microphone post-match, saying he was going to “f*ck up Moxley”.

Another pro wrestling veteran is also back on the indie wrestling scene — Scotty 2 Hotty. He announced his return to competing in the squared circle this past November and suffered a loss to Joey Janela at last night’s event.

You can see the full results for last night’s show below:

GCW Tag Team Championship

The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) (c) def. Blake Christian & Alex Zayne

Calvin Tankman def. Yoya

Joey Janela def. Scotty 2 Hotty

GCW World Title Number One Contender Do Or Die Rumble

Homicide def. Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Atticus Cogar, Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, PCO, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz, Grim Reefer

GCW Ultraviolent Championship:

Alex Colon (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch

You can also see highlights of the night below:

JEFF JARRETT IS IN GCW! GLOBAL FORCE GOLD MOTHERFUCKERS #GCWDie4This pic.twitter.com/IOO1TrPfLG — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 2, 2022

Briscoes vs Zayne & Christian was perfect#GCWDie4This pic.twitter.com/iFzoujOzUp — MP aka MSP (@ExistedMP) January 2, 2022