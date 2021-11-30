Former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty is quickly moving on to his next business venture after departing from WWE as a coach and producer earlier this month.

As seen in the Facebook post below, Scotty 2 Hotty is set to make his in-ring return on February 18, 2022, for ISPW Valentine’s Vengeance event. The pro wrestling veteran last competed in the ring back in 2016 at Wrestling Revolver’s The Debut show, which featured a main event of Rhino vs. Cameron Grimes (billed as Trevor Lee at the time).

As previously noted, Scotty 2 Hotty made his departure from WWE public last week through a social media post. The former coach and producer explained that he made this decision after realizing he no longer had the same passion for the position.

“Today, I have asked for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment. 30 years ago I stepped into a WWE ring for the very first time. I have lived my dream 100 times over. Some of my most special memories will always be from the last five years working with NXT. The black and gold brand was something special and I am proud to have been a small part of that.

“I always promised myself that I would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at. I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know,” Scotty 2 Hotty wrote.

Scotty 2 Hotty, whose real name is Scott Garland, made his in-ring debut in 1989 and would work his way up to a contract with WWE a decade after. He was a Light Heavyweight Champion when the title was still active in WWE and he is a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion with partners Grand Master Sexay and Rikishi, respectively.

Garland began working with WWE NXT as a trainer in September 2016 and continued with that role until November 23, 2021, ending his 21-year affiliation with the company.

You can see the full announcement below: