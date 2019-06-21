Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty joined the podcast. Among many other things, Scotty talked about how he got signed with WWE, how Too Cool came together, what Brian Christopher brought to the trio, and whether he had reservations about forming Too Cool when the faction was pitched.

According to Scotty, he got on WWE's radar when Bruce Prichard and Pat Patterson went to scout Triple H at a Killer Kowalski show.

"So I didn't even realize this until the last year some time, I heard Bruce Prichard tell this story," Scotty explained. "He and Pat Patterson came to a [Killer] Kowalski show to look at [Triple H] and while they were there, I was on the show also, and they saw me, which is pretty cool to hear, like, 30 years later, or 20 years later, whatever it is, that that's how it happened."

When asked how Too Cool was pitched, Scotty shared that Too Much, his tag team with Brian Christopher, "floundered" until former WWE writer Vince Russo told them their new gimmick would be guys who are not cool, but who think they are.

"We floundered as Too Much for quite a while and then I remember, so Hardys and [Edge and Christian] do [their] thing and the Hardys transform from the young Hardy Brothers with spandex pants we remember them as," Scotty recalled. "And then, they go with Michael Hayes and where the regular pants. I don't know what to call them, street clothes. And then, [Edge and Christian] do [their] whole thing with them and then you guys all go and get over. I can remember Vince Russo coming up to me and Brian in the Nassau Coliseum, and said, 'we want you guys to go out and kind of be like the Hardys. Whatever you guys think is cool, but you're not cool.' That was it. There was no hip hop. There was no dancing. It was just like, 'we thought we were cool. We're going to call you Too Cool, but you're really not cool.' That was really the only direction we had."

During the podcast, Scotty divulged that Christopher, who passed away last summer, should be credited with coming up with the Too Cool victory dance.

"People always go, 'oh, Rikishi had the stinkface, and Scotty had 'The Worm', and Brian didn't really have anything.' Well, Brian put together that three-way dance. He [has] got to get credit for that." Scotty said, "he choreographed that whole celebration dance."

Interestingly, Scotty admitted that he initially had reservations about being put with Rikishi, but they knew they had something special by the first celebration dance.

"When Michael Hayes told us, 'we're going to put [Rikishi] with you,' I thought, 'argh, it's awful, it sucks, we got a fat guy in a thong as our third guy.' And the very first night we went out there and did that dance, it was again magic." Scotty recalled, "just magic."

