Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live The Wrld on GCW 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
The Wrld on GCW 2022 card
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide for the GCW World Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World Championship
Gringo Loco, Flamita & Arez vs. Bandido, ASF & Laredo Kid
Jeff Jarret vs. EFFY
Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho
Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green
The Briscoes (c) vs TBA for the GCW Tag Team Championship
Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs Tony Deppen in a Grab The Brass Ring Ladder match
Our coverage starts at 8PM EST
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]