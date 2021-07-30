Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 before reportedly being brought back into the WWE fold as a producer in 2019. Since that time he has also launched his successful My World podcast with Conrad Thompson. It was recently reported that Jarrett had quietly been released by the company as a producer back in April of this year.

As I first reported earlier today on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. has learned that Jarrett actually parted ways with WWE sometime in late January of this year. We have also learned that Jarrett was never actually signed to any kind of “deal” to work as a producer for the company. Jarrett was brought in as an employee of WWE in a Senior Vice President role.

Jarrett did work as a producer for what we were told, “was about three weeks,” before he was moved to work on the creative team. After a few months in that role it was decided that his skills would be better utilized in the live events department.

Things in WWE’s live events department appeared to be going well until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With the live events department no longer a focus for the company, Jarrett was then moved to WWE’s International offices. All of this happened under his original executive deal with the company.

It was in January of this year that we believe a friendly conversation was had between Jarrett and Vince McMahon. Jarrett, we’re told, was upfront with McMahon about the projects he had in the works and his desire to pursue them, while at the same time maintaining a good relationship with WWE. It sounds like it was an amicable split between both sides and Jarrett is still on good terms with WWE.

Jarrett’s last match for WWE was a victory over Elias on the April 2, 2019 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. He has since had a few matches in AAA and ICW.

Stay with Wrestling Inc. regarding Jeff Jarrett’s WWE status and future projects.

