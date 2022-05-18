Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

The following has been confirmed for tonight’s show:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. “The Joker”

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. “The Joker”

AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (CM Punk will be a special guest commentator)

Wardlow must take 10 lashes

A face-to-face confrontation between Chris Jericho and William Regal

