Goldberg Details Mindset, Approach To WWE Title Match With Gunther At SNME

In 10 days, Goldberg will officially retire from in-ring competition after he challenges GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since 2022, Goldberg's final match has been delayed due to injuries, but after undergoing stem cell surgery and training for several months, the 58-year-old finally feels healthy enough to step back inside the squared circle. Although the former WWE Universal Champion is aware of his fragile physical condition, he recently explained on "CarCast" that he's willing to put everything on the line at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I don't give a f**k how I feel walking out of there," he said. "This is all or nothing, at 58 and with the injuries that I've had, there's no question that I'm compromised a little bit. But like I said the other night, I don't give a flying f**k if I walk in there with a football helmet on and two knee braces and my arm in a sling. It doesn't mean anything other than the fact that I'm a little hobbled and yeah I won't be 100% but I'm bringing it man ... when the clock ticks and it's time to get in that ring, doesn't matter whether I'm ready or not because I better be ready."

Goldberg explained that one of his toughest challenges has been trying to gain weight to be the "Monstrous guy" that fans are used to watching, but hopes he can walk into the match weighing in at 260 lbs while looking 280 lbs.

