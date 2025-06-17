Goldberg Returns, Challenges GUNTHER To One Last Match For World Title At WWE SNME

The rumors are now officially true – it's World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER "Who's next," or rather, who will be last for Goldberg when the men face off at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia next month. Goldberg returned during Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" when GUNTHER was in the ring celebrating his victory for the title over Jey Uso last week.

"The Ring General" came out and declared that he had heard the chatter and rumors, but he was there to talk about reality. He said that he knew Seth Rollins was lurking with his Money in the Bank briefcase. He called him out and said he'd make it easy for Rollins, but it was Goldberg who answered GUNTHER's challenge. Goldberg said it was GUNTHER who started their issues, but it would be him to end them in the city where it all started.

GUNTHER initially called out the WWE Hall of Famer at Bad Blood in Atlanta back in October of last year, while Goldberg was seated ringside with his family. Following the confrontation, Goldberg revealed on "SEC Nation" during college football season that he was gearing up for a retirement match sometime in 2025, and fans assumed he would challenge "The Ring General." Rumors began to pick up once again when it was revealed that Saturday Night's Main Event would take place in Atlanta, following AEW's All In Texas event earlier that day.

Goldberg had previously revealed in recent weeks that he had suffered a few setbacks while training for his retirement match. He noted he was being treated with stem cells for lingering injuries to his back, shoulder, and knee.