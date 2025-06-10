GUNTHER Chokes Out Jey Uso, Regains World Heavyweight Championship In WWE Raw Shocker

GUNTHER is once again World Heavyweight Champion after defeating "Main Event" Jey Uso in a WrestleMania 41 rematch on "WWE Raw." The pair traded sleeper holds throughout the bout, but in the end, it was Uso who didn't give up, but rather passed out to lose his gold to "The Ring General." On commentary, Michael Cole mentioned Monday was the fifth time the pair had gone one-on-one and GUNTHER was also up on Uso in victories before reclaiming the championship.

The crowd reminded GUNTHER he tapped out at WrestleMania to start off the match. Uso, who wrestled at Money in the Bank on Saturday alongside Cody Rhodes, had also been taken out by Logan Paul on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. His ribs were taped and injured, and GUNTHER targeted them throughout the match.

After trading holds and fighting on the outside of the ring for a spell, Uso hit multiple spears and an Uso Splash, but on his second attempt at his move from the top rope, GUNTHER rolled out of the way and was able to capitalize. GUNTHER got Uso in a sleeper hold locked in tight in the middle of the ring. Uso was able to slip out of the hold once, but GUNTHER got him back in the submission quickly. Uso faded fast in the center of the ring and GUNTHER was declared the winner.