R-Truth Returns At WWE MITB, Helps Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso Beat John Cena & Logan Paul

The John Cena retirement tour has stopped at Money in the Bank, as the "Never Seen Seventeen" teamed up with Logan Paul to take on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in Saturday's main event. With world champions on both teams, it could have been anyone's match — that is, until a surprise return from the formerly-released R-Truth turned the tide.

From the beginning, Cena and Paul had their tag team dynamic to a science. Countless tag-ins made sure both men stayed relatively fresh throughout the fight amidst turnbuckle bumps and right hooks. Despite their immediate synergy, however, small flashes of ego between Paul and Cena eventually led to a tag team meltdown.

As Cena and Paul exploded into an argument, Uso, who had just survived an arduous tag match stint, crawled to make a hot tag to a bellowing Rhodes. Rhodes bulldozed through the competition, and after a near-fall from Cena's Attitude Adjustment, tricked Paul into hitting Cena with a Springboard Crossbody. Despite Rhodes' temporary revival, Paul and Cena continued to push forward against the team of Uso and Rhodes, with Paul putting Uso through an announce table with a top-rope Moonsault to the outside.

As the referee went to tend to Paul and Uso, Cena struck Rhodes with his title, and was about to close in on a dirty win, if not for a hooded Truth's appearance. Truth struck at his former idol amidst roars of approval from Los Angeles, and allowed for Rhodes to recover and rebound with a Cross Rhodes. As Truth looked on, Rhodes pinned the champion to win the match.

What exactly this return means for Truth's contract status is unclear. Truth is still technically under WWE contract, but was told that his current deal would not be renewed come its expiration. Details of a contract renewal have yet to be announced.