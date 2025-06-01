Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion R-Truth Announces Departure From WWE

One of WWE's most hilarious acts will soon be leaving WWE.

Just days removed from his match against his "childhood hero" John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Ron "R-Truth" Killings announced his departure from WWE on X, writing "I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you."

Moments after, Fightful Select provided some clarification on Truth's situation, noting that the long-time roster member will exit the company when his existing deal expires. Like Shotzi and Sonya Deville previously, WWE reportedly opted not to renew Truth's deal, hence his imminent departure. There is no word on when Truth's current contract with WWE expires.

Truth's affiliation with WWE extends back to 1999 when he inked a deal with the company under the ring name K-Kwik. In this run, Truth notably teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James before moving to the Hardcore Championship scene. Truth left WWE in the summer of 2001, then signed with TNA Wrestling (known as NWA: TNA at the time), where he later became a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

In 2008, Truth returned to WWE, now under the R-Truth name, for what would be a more extensive stint. Along the way, he enjoyed runs as United States and Tag Team Champion. Perhaps most famously, Truth solidified himself as the winningest 24/7 Champion in WWE history with 53 reigns on his resume. Truth last wrestled on the May 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in a losing effort to the recently-signed JC Mateo.