Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Champ Announces Departure After Contract Not Renewed

Shotzi will be leaving WWE at the end of her contract. Earlier this week, the "WWE NXT" star caused speculation over her future as she posted an almost four-minute-long video on social media with the caption, "Whatever happens next, I'm ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends."

Fightful Select reported afterward that she had not been released from the company, but then after a batch of releases reported over Friday her profile was moved to the Alumni section of the WWE website. It has since been reported that Shotzi's contract is up soon and she was informed that WWE will not be extending it, though it was not specified when her deal is due to expire.

Addressing her future, Shotzi took to social media to say, "I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can't wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud."

Shotzi started wrestling in 2014 and first tried out for "WWE Tough Enough" a year later, continuing to work on the independent circuit until she was signed to "WWE NXT" in 2019. Her one and only title run in the company came in 2021 as she teamed with Ember Moon – current ROH Women's World Champion Athena – to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, reigning for 55 days. She worked on the main roster after her call-up in the months following, returning to "NXT" last year and teaming with Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin for her final stretch with the company.