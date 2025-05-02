Several WWE Stars Reportedly Not Being Released Despite Cryptic Social Media Posts

Despite some cryptic posts to social media, several WWE talent including Chelsea Green, Shotzi, and Austin Theory are reportedly not being released. Fightful Select reported on Friday that they have not heard about WWE talent releases coming up, though reports usually don't come out before the releases happen. Rumors began to swirl after reports of WWE staff releases on Thursday, including Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano.

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green added fuel to the rumors with posts to X (formerly Twitter) where she wrote "Goodbye for now" and tagged WWE.

"This is my farewell address," Green posted, alongside an American flag and saluting emoji, with a picture of the United States Capitol. Green posted another message alluding to her championship loss to Zelina Vega on "WWE SmackDown" and said there would be great champions again, but "there will never be another Chelsea again." Fightful reported there is no plan to take Green off TV following her loss and she's scheduled for Friday's "SmackDown" tapings.

Shotzi posted an almost four-minute long video to X early Friday morning with the caption, "Whatever happens next, I'm ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends," with a heart emoji. She cut an emotional promo referencing her previous injury. According to Fightful, those they spoke to within the company spoke highly of Shotzi's promo. Theory's cryptic post was reportedly also met with confusion, as he is still with WWE. He posted a statement about having flaws, struggles and insecurities, but believing in himself and seeing the vision "when no one else does."

WWE's last round of talent releases occurred in February and included the likes of Blair Davenport, Sonya Deville, the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, and Cedric Alexander. Reports of those releases began during "SmackDown" and continued into the next day.