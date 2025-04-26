Zelina Vega Wins US Title On WWE SmackDown After Odds Made Even

Zelina Vega dethroned Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship for her first singles title during "WWE SmackDown."

Vega was facing the inaugural Women's United States Champion one week after pinning her in the middle of the ring in a non-title match to secure her opportunity, although this week Green was flanked by her "Secret Her-vice Agents" Piper Niven and Alba Fyre after they were banned from the ringside the last time.

They immediately made their presence known, working over Vega while Green had the referee distracted to allow the champion to wear down her challenger. Fyre once more came to the rescue of Green, allowing her to land an enzuigiri and look for the Unprettier, only for Vega to counter the move into a backstabber.

Fyre and Niven would find themselves interfering one time too many, with the referee catching and ejecting them from ringside. Amidst the confusion of their ejection, Vega caught Green with a quickfire Code Red to get the pinfall, securing the title before Niven and Fyre had even left the ramp. Following her victory, Vega celebrated with her title before running up to the entrance ramp, while Niven and Fyre checked on Green left in the ring.

Vega is now a singles champion for the first time in two runs with WWE since 2017, having previously held the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella and the 2022 Queen of the Ring. Green's run ends 132 days after she inaugurated the title in a tournament final at Saturday Night's Main Event.