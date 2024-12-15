Chelsea Green Becomes Inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion At SNME

Chelsea Green has officially made WWE history after defeating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event to be crowned the first-ever Women's United States Champion. Green defeated Bayley on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" to advance to the final at the NBC special, and Michin defeated Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. The last time Green and Michin faced off was a dumpster match on "SmackDown" in October.

Both women missed their first strike to start out, but Michin got the upper hand, putting Green in a hold. The bout was evenly matched until Green looked for a suicide dive to Michin on the outside, and took out tag team partner Piper Niven instead. Michin took out both women from the ring apron, and got Green back in the ring before hitting and Eat Da Feet to Niven on the outside to take her out.

Back in the ring, Michin countered Green's Unprettier with an Eat Da Feet, but Green got her foot on the rope. Green got on the top rope and rolled into the Unprettier to score the victory. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis put the belt around Green's waist and the new champion and Niven celebrated in the ring as pyro went off.