Michin Wins Dumpster Match After Putting Chelsea Green Through Table On WWE SmackDown

Michin shut Chelsea Green in a dumpster to win their match on "WWE SmackDown." The match was set up between Green and Michin following a spate of ambushes during recent weeks, the former looking to make a point of attacking her rival with a trashcan. As a reuslt, they battled during Friday's show with the ultimate goal of putting the other in a dumpster and shutting the lid by any means necessary. Green almost had the match won with a Canadian Destroyer allowing her to put Michin in the dumpster, but her opponent managed to fight her way out of it before the lid could be closed.

Michin avoided an Unpretti-Her on to a sheet pan in the ring to land Eat Defeat to hit the closing stretch, placing a trashcan over Green's head and landing a senton on her. Piper Niven made a timely appearance as Michin set a table over the dumpster, only to fall foul with an attempted cannonball into the side of the dumpster that Michin avoided. Michin continued to brawl with Green on the apron, gaining the upper hand to land a powerbomb through the table into the dumpster; Michin then closed the lid, winning the match and leaving Green covered in the dumpster's contents.