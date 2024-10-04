WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/4 - Chelsea Green Vs. Michin In A Dumpster Match, Triple Threat Title Ladder Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 4, 2024, coming to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!

Following weeks of tension between them, Chelsea Green and Michin look to settle their issues once and for all tonight as they collide in a Dumpster Match, with the first person to put their opponent in the dumpster and close the lid being declared the winner. Green and Michin previously met in the ring on the September 6 episode of "SmackDown" during which the former emerging victorious over the latter.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of The Bloodline will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of #DIY and The Street Profits's Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a Triple Threat Ladder Match. Tonga and Loa's last title defense on television came on the August 23 edition of "SmackDown" when they retained against Ford and Dawkins.

Following a couple backstage verbal altercations last Friday on "SmackDown", Women's Money In The Bank holder Tiffany Stratton will be going head-to-head with Naomi. Naomi will surely be extra motivated to score a win tonight after losing a Number One Contenders Match for the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley last week.

Additionally, AJ Styles will be appearing on tonight's show as he makes his first in person appearance on television in over three months. Fans will also be getting a special peek ahead of the tag team match between Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu tomorrow night at WWE Bad Blood.