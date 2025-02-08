WWE Reportedly Releases Blair Davenport As Part Of Ongoing Round Of Mass Cuts

WWE appears to be engaging in a new round of mass talent cuts that began late Friday evening, and according to both PWInsider and Fightful, the latest victim is Blair Davenport.

If the reports from the two outlets are accurate, Davenport ends her WWE career less than a year after being called up to the main roster from "WWE NXT" in April 2024. Fightful Select reports that "there have not been creative plans for her since her call-up," a claim that matches her limited booking — Davenport wrestled just five "SmackDown" matches, winning just one of them as part of her brief feud with Naomi. She also wrestled on one episode of "WWE Speed." Her last match came on the November 22 episode of "SmackDown," where she lost a first round match in the tournament to crown the first-ever women's United States Champion (she was defeated by eventual winner Chelsea Green). Davenport previously enjoyed a successful independent career, particularly as part of World Wonder Ring STARDOM, and Fightful notes that she's expected to receive worldwide attention as a free agent. She recently married "NXT" star Riley Osbourne and was seen backstage at TNA Emergence.

Davenport's name is now added to Sonya Deville, the Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, Cedric Alexander, and Duke Hudson as the latest WWE talent releases. She's also added to the list of ill-fated call-ups in the 2024 WWE Draft, which saw several "WWE NXT" stars get main roster calls only to be released or not used, including Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox, Dijak, Odyssey Jones, and Kiana James.