WWE Raw Star No Longer Listed On Roster Page

Throughout August, a notable storyline on "Raw" had seen friction develop between long-time New Day cohorts Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, largely over Kingston's friendship with fellow "Raw" star Odyssey Jones. As August becomes September, however, that storyline may become a thing of the past due to an unexpected development.

On X Monday afternoon, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp revealed Jones' profile had been removed from WWE's roster page. Sapp further noted that someone had messaged him yesterday, suggesting that Sapp ask WWE about any changes to Jones' status. WWE talents Sapp had spoken to were surprised to see Jones off the roster page; a later update confirmed Jones wasn't at tonight's "Raw" tapings though his overall status with WWE remains uncertain.

Odyssey Jones is no longer listed on the WWE roster page. I got a message yesterday saying I should ask if there was a change in his status, but haven't heard back from WWE yet. Talent I've talked to have been surprised by him being off the roster page pic.twitter.com/JdX8rFqaq9 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 2, 2024

Those we've spoken to say that Odyssey Jones is not at WWE Raw as of now. We'll update if that changes. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 2, 2024

Though Jones had garnered recent notoriety thanks to his storyline with Woods and Kingston, getting on TV had previously been a struggle for the 30 year old. After being drafted to the main roster back in the spring of 2023, Jones proceeded to wrestle no matches on TV, instead being confined to house shows and dark matches. Prior to August, his last match in 2024 had occurred during the Road to WrestleMania tour on March 31, where he was defeated by fellow seldom seen star, Omos.

A former college football offensive lineman for the Syracuse Orange, Jones signed with WWE in 2019, having previously attended a WWE tryout in June 2018. After two years of training and working live events, Jones debuted in "NXT" under the Odyssey Jones persona, making it to the finals of the 2021 Breakout Tournament, where he lost to Carmelo Hayes. He would later miss 9 months in 2002 recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon; during that time, Jones stirred up controversy when he posted what many felt was transphobic rhetoric on social media.

