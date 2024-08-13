Odyssey Jones Wins WWE Raw Debut, Will Team With New Day In Six-Man Tag Next Week

After being twice-drafted to the main roster, Odyssey Jones shocked the wrestling world with his explosive debut on the August 5 episode of "WWE Raw." Monday night, Jones kept up his momentum and came out of his red brand in-ring debut with a victory to his name and a six-man tag team match to look forward to.

Jones took on the Performance Center's own Vincent Winey, best known for his football career as a linebacker for Morehead State University. Winey got in some early offense when he launched himself at the 6-feet-5-inches Jones — only to be tossed across the ring by Jones in response. Jones dominated the match afterwards and secured the victory following a spinning sidewalk slam. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day quickly joined the ring to celebrate with Jones, only to have their celebration spoiled by The Final Testament. Kross took to the microphone, and attempted to sow more seeds of doubt among ongoing suspicions of a New Day implosion.

"Kofi Kingston is using Odyssey Jones to replace Big E," Kross accused. "No, no, no, Woods. You see the truth. The truth is Kofi is using Odyssey to replace you."

Woods began to respond, but was succinctly cut off by Kingston, who proposed a six-man tag team match. Kross accepted, and The Final Testament is expected to go up against the New Day and Odyssey Jones on the August 19 episode of "Raw."

Big E has yet to respond to Kross' comments. However, the former New Day member did take to social media during Jones' debut last week to express his support for Jones. It's unclear whether Big E will return to WWE programming to contribute to this storyline, as he is currently still not cleared to compete.