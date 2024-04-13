Former WWE Champion Big E Offers Update On His Neck Health Two Years After Injury

Former WWE Champion Big E has provided a bittersweet update on his recovery from a broken neck. The "Powerhouse of Positivity" sustained the injury during the March 12 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 2022 when he and Kofi Kingston faced Ridge Holland and Sheamus in tag team action. An attempted overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the floor from Holland on Big E went horribly awry, dumping him on his head and breaking his neck.

Big E has continued to provide updates on his health since, with the latest coming in light of his two-year neck scan. Fortunately, he noted that he is living free of pain, happily, and for the most part, healthily. Unfortunately, he has yet to be medically cleared to wrestle, and warned that may never happen. "Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I'm not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good," he wrote on X.

— Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 13, 2024

2022 appeared to be a cursed year for Big E despite entering it as WWE Champion. COVID ruled Roman Reigns out of the Day 1 event, forcing Big E to defend his title against his scheduled four opponents — Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens — as well as Universal title challenger Brock Lesnar. Lesnar captured the title that night, and Big E would never get a rematch for the gold before moving to the "SmackDown" roster alongside the rest of The New Day.