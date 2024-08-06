Bully Ray Reacts To Odyssey Jones' WWE Raw Debut, Notes Intriguing Aspect

After nearly 18 months since being called up from "WWE NXT," Odyssey Jones made his "WWE Raw" debut last night, helping The New Day defeat The Authors of Pain in tag team action. Jones was originally assigned to the brand at the 2023 WWE Draft, but was never used in a main roster match. He then was drafted to "Raw" again this year, and despite still not being featured on television for months, Jones was finally inserted into a storyline upon his debut, and WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has now provided his thoughts on the newest star of Monday nights.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully expressed that he loved Jones' debut, and wonders if he'll be the newest member of The New Day, while also commenting on Xavier Woods' displeasure to see Jones appear last night. "I do not know what the situation is with Big E. Obviously E's still getting over the broken neck injury, not sure if he's cleared or not, not sure if they're gonna want him back. They might be looking to freshen up The New Day storyline with Odyssey Jones. What I do know is this, I thought last night was a phenomenal debut for Odyssey Jones ... kind of reminded me of back in the day, Mabel, King Mabel with that mass, with that girth and that size, good debut in ring. It didn't look like Xavier Woods was exactly enthralled to see Odyssey Jones, and that's the part that intrigued the most."

Jones has only competed in nine matches this year, all of which took place on WWE house shows, where he had the opportunity to wrestle the likes of Omos, Cedric Alexander, and former WWE star Cameron Grimes.

