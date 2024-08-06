Odyssey Jones Finally Debuts On WWE Raw After Being Drafted Twice, Joins The New Day

After being drafted to "WWE Raw" back in 2023 after a run in "WWE NXT" — and then again earlier this year, having never officially debuted for the red brand — Odyssey Jones finally debuted Monday night to help The New Day in their ongoing feud against The Final Testament.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were taking on The Authors of Pain, with Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering and Scarlett at ringside. During the match, Kross hit a cheap shot to Woods while the New Day member was on the top turnbuckle, causing him to fall to the mat, where Rezar looked to do more damage. That's when Jones came down the ramp — wearing a New Day t-shirt — and sent Kross into the ring apron, then over the barricade into the crowd. The distraction allowed Woods to roll up Rezar for the victory. An enraged Akam and Rezar started to beat down New Day before Jones got into the ring and took both members of Authors of Pain out, delivering a double sidewalk slam. Kross then got into the ring to try and take on Jones, but he also received a slam for his troubles.

The 30 year old, 405-pound, star appeared backstage with New Day, and Kingston explained they "linked up" at the Performance Center and Jones wanted to come help them with their Final Testament problem. Jones, Kingston, and Woods were greeted by the Alpha Academy, who started to dance with delight. Though not featured on WWE television, Jones was last defeated by Omos at a Road to WrestleMania house show at the end of March, according to CageMatch.