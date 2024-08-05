WWE Raw Live Coverage 8/5 - Six Man Tag Team Match, Sonya Deville Vs. Dakota Kai, GUNTHER Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 5, 2024, coming to you live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!

Chad Gable will be joining forces with Julius Creed and Brutus Creed as the trio look to seek some retribution against Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Sicks in a Six Man Tag Team Match. The Wyatt Sicks have been haunting Gable over the course of the past several weeks since witnessing interactions he has had with his former Alpha Academy teammates Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. Gable subsequently recruited The Creed Brothers to help him after the rest of Alpha Academy distanced themselves from him, but the trio have been unsuccessful in fighting off The Wyatt Sicks.

GUNTHER will be appearing on tonight's show for the first time since dethroning Damian Priest as World Heavyweight Champion this past Saturday at WWE SummerSlam with something on his mind to share. GUNTHER received some help from Finn Balor to become the new titleholder after Balor appeared at ringside to seemingly cheer Priest on. When Priest delivered a Razor's Edge and a South Of Heaven to GUNTHER and subsequently pinned him, Balor put GUNTHER's foot on the bottom rope to break the fall.

Sonya Deville looks to keep her three match winning streak going tonight as she collides with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. After Deville and her allies Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark picked up a win over Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance during last week's edition of "Raw", Damage CTRL blindsided the trio in a post-match attack for taking them out on the July 8 episode of "Raw".

Things between archrivals Drew McIntyre and CM Punk culminated on Saturday when the two men faced off in a singles match. At different points, both men became frustrated with special guest referee Seth "Freakin" Rollins' officiating, but McIntyre ultimately was the one who emerged victorious. Following their battle, both McIntyre and Punk will be appearing on tonight's show.

Ludwig Kaiser will be making his return to "Raw" as he renews his rivalry with Sheamus as the pair go one-on-one with each other. The pair previously squared off with one another in televised singles competition on the June 3 episode of "Raw", in which Kaiser came out on top.

In addition to a commercial free first hour, "SmackDown" stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be going head-to-head with The Miz and R-Truth following a verbal confrontation at SummerSlam that also involved Jelly Roll while Authors of Pain look to settle their issues with New Day when the two teams go one-on-one. The aforementioned Balor and Priest, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, and Lyra Valkyria will be appearing on tonight's show per WWE's event page.