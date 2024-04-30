Every 2024 WWE Draft Pick During Monday Night's Raw

The 2024 WWE Draft that started on "WWE SmackDown" last week concluded tonight, largely on "WWE Raw," with supplemental picks to come on WWE's social platforms. 24 picks took place tonight, including three NXT superstars (Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, and Blair Davenport) and the only champions eligible to be drafted in the entire draft, The Kabuki Warriors, as part of Damage CTRL being selected to "Raw."

Once again, we'll update this list as supplemental picks come in but for now, here's the rundown of tonight's selections:

Round 1:

#1: Imperium (GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser) – "Raw"

#2: Jade Cargill – "SmackDown"

#3: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai) – "Raw"

#4: Kevin Owens – "SmackDown"

Round 2:

#5: CM Punk – "Raw"

#6: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and B-Fab) – "SmackDown"

#7: Braun Strowman – "Raw"

#8: Tiffany Stratton – "SmackDown"

Round 3:

#9: LWO (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Carlito) – "Raw"

#10: Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez) – "SmackDown"

#11: Drew McIntyre – "Raw"

#12: Shinsuke Nakamura – "SmackDown"

Round 4:

#13: Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) – "Raw"

#14: Naomi – "SmackDown"

#15: Ilja Dragunov – "Raw"

#16: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven – "SmackDown"

Round 5:

#17: New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) – "Raw"

#18: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) – "SmackDown"

#19: Lyra Valkyria – "Raw"

#20: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell – "SmackDown"

Round 6:

#17: Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering) – "Raw"

#18: #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) – "SmackDown"

#19: "Big" Bronson Reed – "Raw"

#20: Blair Davenport – "SmackDown"

Currently undrafted superstars who were noted as eligible tonight:

Apollo Crews

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile)

Giovanni Vinci

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Natalya

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Odyssey Jones

Tegan Nox

Supplemental draft picks have not yet revealed, but a picture "WWE NXT" star Dijak receiving a red shirt made the rounds on social media following the show, and Dijak himself confirmed that he has been drafted to "Raw."

Hey I just got drafted to Raw btw — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) April 30, 2024

