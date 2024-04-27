Every 2024 WWE Draft Pick During Friday Night's SmackDown

Tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw 16 picks in the eighth WWE Draft since 2016. With "NXT" superstars eligible to be drafted and a pool of superstars from "Raw" and "SmackDown" — excluding champions and others who, for whatever reason, were not eligible, such as Roman Reigns, who conveniently excused himself just before the draft began — a shakeup for all brands was once again in order.

Advertisement

This year's draft is set to conclude on Monday's edition of "Raw," but following "SmackDown," WWE announced seven supplemental draft picks via social media. Here's the rundown of all Friday's selections:

Round 1:

#1: Bianca Belair – "SmackDown"

#2: Jey Uso – "Raw"

#3: Carmelo Hayes – "SmackDown"

#4: Seth Rollins – "Raw"

Round 2:

#5: Randy Orton – "SmackDown"

#6: Bron Breakker – "Raw"

#7: Nia Jax – "SmackDown"

#8: Liv Morgan – "Raw"

Round 3:

#9: LA Knight – "SmackDown"

#10: Ricochet – "Raw"

#11: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman) – "SmackDown"

#12: Sheamus – "Raw"

Round 4:

#13: AJ Styles – "SmackDown"

#14: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri) – "Raw"

Advertisement

#15: Andrade – "SmackDown"

#16: Kiana James – "Raw"

Supplemental Draft:

#17: Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis – "SmackDown"

#18: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn – "Raw"

#19: Baron Corbin – "SmackDown"

#20: Ivar – "Raw"

#21: The OC (Michin, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) – "SmackDown"

#22: Shayna Baszler – "Raw"

#23: Zoey Stark – "Raw"