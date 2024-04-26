WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 4/26 - 2024 WWE Draft Begins, Cody Rhodes & AJ Styles Contract Signing

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on April 26, 2024, coming to you live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

The highly anticipated 2024 WWE Draft is set to begin, with the "SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" current rosters sure to be shaken up. There will be sixteen picks made tonight divided into four rounds, with "SmackDown" receiving the first overall pick from the eligible pool of talent. "WWE NXT" stars are also eligible to be drafted to "Raw" or "SmackDown", but current champions will remain on their brands (with the exception of Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane) and the second night of the draft will take place on this coming Monday's episode of "Raw".

Two weeks ago, AJ Styles and LA Knight won a pair of Triple Threat matches to earn the right to face each other in the hopes of earning a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Backlash on May 4. Styles ultimately emerged victorious in their clash during last week's edition of "SmackDown", and tonight, he will be putting pen-to-paper along with Rhodes to make their match official.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline left Kevin Owens laid out last week when they blindsided him with an attack in the closing moments of the show. In light of such, they will be appearing with something on their minds to share. Elsewhere, Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto look to redeem themselves tonight after coming up short against The Street Profits in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's WWE Tag Team Championship as they go head-to-head with longtime rivals Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee of LWO.

