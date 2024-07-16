Dijak Reflects On His Recent Release: 'If It Were Up To Me I'd Still Be With WWE'

Dijak has delved into the fan perception in the aftermath of his WWE departure. The former "WWE NXT" star concluded his time with the last month, with the company opting not to renew his contract despite his desire to negotiate.

Speaking with "SEScoops," Dijak reflected on the time that has passed since, specifically the negative fan reaction he admits he had expected.

"All my close friends have been released by WWE. When that happens, there tends to be this trend amongst groups of fans, and it's not a small group," he said. "But the reality of the situation is there's some people out there, there's a good number of people out there who are now like, we'll call it the honeymoon period has worn off, and now they're actively looking for reasons to dislike me or side with the WWE."

However, he defended himself by affirming that he had been nothing but grateful for his WWE stint since his departure.

"I didn't try to pit myself against WWE, I've been very thankful. I've supported all my coworkers, I've been thankful to the people who gave me those spots. But these divisive moments happen, and I didn't orchestrate this moment. If it were up to me, I'd still be with WWE, right? Like, I wanted to actively negotiate and they did not," Dijak said.

He opined that with his departure there was a contingent of fans trying to "affirm" WWE in its decision, so as to not cloud their enjoyment of the product. He understands it was a business decision, although he feels he was worth his salary. "They obviously saved X amount of dollars. Do I think I'm worth X amount of dollars? Yes, I do. But I'm me and I'm biased."