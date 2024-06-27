Donovan Dijak Says His WWE Contract Is Up Tomorrow

A longtime WWE performer is leaving the company after seven years. Donovan Dijak shared a letter on X today, announcing that WWE informed him they won't be offering the wrestler another contract. His current deal with the promotion ends as of Saturday, June 29.

Advertisement

"WWE never negotiated with me," Dijak wrote. "We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer, and then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour."

Dijak also reflected on his time with WWE, stating that he had just received high praise from a top executive in the company following his match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver in April. While he was told he would soon be feuding for the NXT Championship, Dijak was instead called up to "WWE Raw" during this year's draft. The former Retribution member wrote that he was constantly pitching ideas to creative figures backstage.

"I'm thankful, disappointed, but also excited," Dijak continued. "This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it."

Advertisement

The wrestler shared the email address he'll be using to accept bookings and interviews, tagging Tony Khan, the official AEW account, TNA Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer, and the official NJPW account in the post. Because his contract is expiring and he's not getting released, Dijak will be free to appear anywhere as of this Saturday.

After signing with WWE in 2017, Dijak spent most of his time in the midcard on "WWE NXT" before becoming Retribution's T-Bar. Prior to joining WWE, he was best known for a series of acclaimed matches against fellow "NXT" alum Keith Lee.