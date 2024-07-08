Former WWE Star Dijak Assesses His NXT Run

Former "WWE NXT" star Dijak has been a free agent since June 29, after WWE chose not to renew his contract. He's already started wrestling on the indies, defeating Aaron Rourke at Beyond Americanrana 2024, and making a backstage appearance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Recently, Dijak opened up about his run in "NXT," while also reflecting on his time as T-Bar in Retribution. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dijak went into detail about being completely satisfied with the resume he built in "NXT," while also expressing that he was grateful to return to the brand after portraying T-Bar.

"I was extremely happy with my 'NXT' run. I'm still happy with it, like I said before if we go back to that pivotal moment where I'm T-Bar and there's two options on the table, and one of them is you're released right now as T-Bar and that's it, and the other option is you're on 'NXT' until your contract runs out and 100 percent no matter what you're gone at the end of this contract, I'm 100 percent taking that second option because I'm in a much, much better spot right now than I would have been back then."

Dijak also mentioned that if Bruce Prichard had offered him the opportunity to extend his contract and stay for another year in "NXT" he would've absolutely continued to work for WWE.

