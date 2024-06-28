Former WWE Star Dijak Thanks Fans For Support As Contract Expires

Dijak has thanked fans for the support as he departed WWE. The former "WWE NXT" star confirmed on Thursday that he would be leaving the promotion when his contract expired on Saturday, June 29, with the decision made by WWE not to offer an extension after minimal negotiation. His imminent departure sparked a groundswell of support from fans as he enters free agency, for which he took to social media to express his appreciation. "Thanks so much for all the kind words & gestures today. You made me feel valued & respected at a time when I really needed it," he wrote via X.

In his announcement, Dijak said that WWE had rebuffed attempts to negotiate an extension from his camp, not making a formal offer and supposedly informing him of their decision at the eleventh hour. He said that he had just been receiving high praise from a top executive in the company after his starring performance at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in April. And while it had been indicated to him that he was due to feud for the NXT Championship, he was one of the main roster call-ups to "WWE Raw" during the draft.

In preparation for his next move, Dijak shared the email he will be using for bookings with his announcement. He also tagged the social media accounts of Tony Khan and Tommy Dreamer as well as the AEW, TNA, and NJPW official accounts. His last match with WWE came earlier this month, losing to Xavier Woods during "WWE Speed" which aired on June 19.