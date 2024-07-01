Report: Former WWE Star Donovan Dijak Backstage At AEW X NJW Forbidden Door

Donovan Dijak may have already found a way to get back on national TV following his WWE release. According to Fightful Select, Dijak is currently backstage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Fightful claimed they had not received word of whether Dijak was set to debut for AEW tonight, but he is free to appear as he is no longer under WWE contract. Fightful was also careful to mention that Dijak himself did not provide them with this information, a shot at a recent social media rumor that inaccurately claimed Dijak had been released from WWE for leaking to Fightful.

Dijak wrapped up with WWE earlier this week after failing to move from "WWE NXT" to the main roster despite being drafted to "WWE Raw." His last match was a pre-taped loss to Xavier Woods for "WWE Speed." The former Ring of Honor standout has history with main current AEW performers, perhaps most notably with Keith Lee, who Dijak feuded against during his first "NXT" run.