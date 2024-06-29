Former WWE Star Dijak Points To Moment He Knew He Was 'So F***ing Screwed'

June 29, 2024 marked the beginning of a new era for Dijak, as he began life as a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract. After a successful run on "WWE NXT" and eventually being drafted back to "WWE Raw," Dijak announced via his social media accounts that he would be leaving WWE after nearly seven years with the company, with his contract officially coming to an end on June 28.

While the news seemed to come out of nowhere for many people, the man himself could see the writing on the wall. Speaking with Fightful, Dijak explained that the moment that he heard he was being drafted to "Raw" in the 2024 draft was the moment he knew his time in the company was nearly up. "The second I heard those words, everything clicked together for me. My brain connected all the dots, and I go, 'I am so screwed right now. I am so f***ing screwed,'" Dijak said.

"I'm live-tweeting everyone, and I'm texting everyone, I'm saying, 'I think I'm completely screwed right now.' I'm connecting all these dots, I'm going, 'my contract is up in one month, they're going to call me up in the supplemental draft. That means they don't have anything for me, that means I'm going to come down to the wire, that means they're going to either try to bend me over the barrel or just fire me altogether and I'm just connecting all these dots." Dijak admitted it felt strange knowing what he knew while the rest of the "NXT" roster were celebrating him being drafted to "Raw," completely unaware that was likely the last day they would share a locker room with him in WWE.

