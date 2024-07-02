Former WWE Talent Dijak Invokes Current Champ's Gimmick With Indie Booking

Former Retribution member Donovan Dijak departed WWE last week following the expiration of his contract. In the days since, Dijak has wasted no time, lining up several bookings on the independent scene. That includes an appearance this Thursday, July 4, for Beyond Wrestling's Americanrana '24. To promote the show, Dijak invoked a moniker belonging to WWE star Cody Rhodes (via X), calling himself the new "American Nightmare."

Look at me, look at me @CodyRhodes I'm the American Nightmare now. https://t.co/Zl0Me26vQ9 — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) July 2, 2024

Dijak quickly followed the post up with some clarification, letting readers know that he and Rhodes are friends and he was making the reference as a joke. Rhodes and Dijak wrestled one another several times on the independent scene in 2017, shortly before Dijak arrived in WWE. However, the two never locked up onscreen while in the company together.

Since his WWE departure became official, Dijak has already begun making indie appearances. Additionally, Dijak was spotted backstage at AEW Forbidden Door, fueling rumors that he may draw interest from the promotion. TNA Wrestling creative figure Tommy Dreamer has already spoken openly about being interested in Dijak, making it likely that the wrestler lands in one of the two companies.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is staying busy with his position as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Rhodes continued his war with the current iteration of The Bloodline, but was escorted away from Madison Square Garden after the opening segment. It's been rumored that Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa in the main event at WWE SummerSlam next month, but that has yet to be made official.