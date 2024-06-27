Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Dijak's Departure From WWE

Earlier today, WWE performer Donovan Dijak announced that his contract with the company is expiring tomorrow, and he has been informed that WWE will not be offering him another deal. With that in mind, Dijak has opened himself up for bookings, and TNA Wrestling's Tommy Dreamer was optimistic about Dijak's outlook while speaking on "Busted Open Radio."

"[I've] spoken with him [and] I would say this is a great thing for him," Dreamer said. "He's talented, man. He's big. He can move. I don't know why they didn't do stuff with him. NXT was great for him."

Dijak's momentum in WWE was greatly slowed when he was brought to the main roster in 2020 as T-Bar, a member of the stable Retribution. When that group was shelved, he eventually went back to the developmental brand and had some strong matches. However, Dijak was never able to build up steam after being drafted to "WWE Raw" earlier this year.

"He was a guy who busted his ass on the indies, busted his ass in Ring of Honor. He's one of those NXT people that has a buzz," Dreamer continued. "He doesn't need to be developed. He has a path, he has this great look. ... I think he'll do really, really good out there on the indies and he'll land — if not with a TNA, then he'll land with an AEW."

Dreamer was tagged by Dijak in the social media post announcing his impending departure. Along with Dreamer stating that the two have spoken, the X post strongly implies Dijak has an interest in working for TNA, as Dreamer is one of the figures closely involved in the company's creative process.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.